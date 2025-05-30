Lynkwell launches QuickLynk to reduce EV charger connection time

Lynkwell, a US-based provider of EV charging solutions, has launched QuickLynk, an automated onboarding product that reduces newly installed EV charger connection time to minutes instead of hours.

By eliminating manual configuration steps, QuickLynk streamlines the setup of Lynkwell’s XLynk Level 2 charger, enabling installers to be more efficient and empowering site hosts to control their new charger settings, the company said.

QuickLynk is a “first-of-its-kind solution” unique to the ViaLynk network and Lynkwell’s XLynk chargers, removing common pain points in EV charger deployment through automated setup, seamless connectivity, faster project completion, and Scalability and reliability, according to a media release.

This streamlined approach not only accelerates deployment but also empowers site hosts with full control over their charger settings, payment preferences, and activation timeline. With QuickLynk, hosts can activate stations on their own schedule and configure settings remotely, ensuring a hassle-free experience from installation to operation.

“In my experience, setting up EV chargers often comes with challenges; gaining access, navigating setup screens, and waiting for stations to go live can all add unnecessary delays,” said Destiny Soler, regional property manager at Dawn Homes, a multifamily property management company that employs Lynkwell’s EV charging solutions as an amenity for its residents. “QuickLynk eliminated those hurdles. What used to take hours—or even require follow-ups—was done in minutes. The automated process was simple, fast, and efficient, reducing connection time and ensuring our residents had immediate access to charging.”

“At Lynkwell, we are uniquely positioned to design a solution like QuickLynk,” said Schuyler Poukish, chief executive officer at Lynkwell. “Many providers in this space only provide hardware, software, or service; Lynkwell integrates all functions in one US-based team. Combining our installation expertise with our industry-leading software and proven interoperability, we were able to create an installation experience that is demonstrably different than anything else in the industry.”

Backed by Lynkwell’s extensive installation experience and powered by its software backend, QuickLynk streamlines XLynk Level 2 charger setup, enabling connection in minutes and helping to reduce common delays in EV infrastructure deployment, the media release said.