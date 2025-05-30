Indian startup Orbitt Space secures $1 million in funding

Indian space-tech startup Orbitt Space has raised USD 1 million in pre-seed funding led by pi Ventures, with participation from IIMA Ventures.

This investment is expected to drive the company’s development of air-breathing electric propulsion systems and advanced satellite bus platforms tailored for Ultra Low Earth Orbit (ULEO).

The Ahmedabad-based startup aims to solve the challenges of high atmospheric drag and limited fuel capacity for long-duration ULEO missions, the company said.

The investment will be used to enhance product design and engineering, expand Orbitt’s team of scientists and engineers, and conduct prototype testing to validate propulsion and avionics systems.

“ULEO is the cleanest and most strategic orbit around Earth, yet it has remained inaccessible until now,” said Christopher Parmar, co-founder & CEO of Orbitt Space. “Our electric propulsion system will change that, enabling satellites to operate longer missions at low altitudes while delivering advanced imaging and data capabilities without contributing to orbital pollution.”

Orbitt is developing a propulsion technology that uses residual atmospheric gases as propellant, eliminating the need for traditional onboard fuel. This fuel-free system, integrated into a 200kg-class agile satellite bus, will empower missions in Earth observation, telecommunications, climate monitoring, surveillance, and scientific research, according to a report by Entrepreneur.

“For us, this isn’t just about building propulsion systems—it’s about reshaping how we access space,” said Anupam Kumar, Co-founder & CTO of Orbitt Space. “Our goal is to redefine global benchmarks for satellite performance, cost, and sustainability.”