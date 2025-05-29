Kimball Electronics to open new medical manufacturing facility

The company says that the new site will feature capabilities extending beyond electronics and printed circuit board assemblies – including operations such as precision-injected moulded plastics and complete device assembly.

The site will support the production of medical disposables, surgical instruments, and drug delivery devices, including auto-injectors.

According to the company, the move aligns with its strategic goal to diversify beyond traditional EMS and drive long-term growth in the medical sector. The facility is expected to strengthen Kimball’s position as a medical CMO (contract manufacturing organisation).

Kimball says that it will transfer existing programs in Indianapolis over time and sell its existing facility. The new facility is described as having enough floor space for future growth with new and existing customers – including the transferred work

The announcement was made in connection with Kimball Electronics’ third quarter fiscal 2025 presentation. The company reported net sales of USD 374.6 million and an operating income of USD 11.7 million, with expectations to reach the high end of its full-year guidance range.