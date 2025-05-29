India launches quantum research hub to strengthen defence capabilities

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched a quantum research centre to boost the country’s defence capabilities.

The Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) in Delhi aims to further strengthen indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications, according to a media release.

QRTC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental set-ups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains.

The key capabilities of this centre include Characterisation of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers; test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources; set-up for characterisation of Micro Fabricated Alkali Vapor Cell; and experimental platforms for developing and validating Quantum Key Distribution techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era, spearheaded by the Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO.

QTRC also focuses on foundational technologies including an Ultra-Small Atomic Clock based on Coherent Population Trapping for highly precise timekeeping in Global Navigation Satellite System-denied environments; an atomic magnetometer using optically pumped magnetometry for ultra-sensitive magnetic field detection; and cutting-edge solid-state quantum devices and materials, the media release said.

DRDO is the research and development wing of the Indian government’s Ministry of Defence. It aims to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems.