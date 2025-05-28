Trumpf Electronics opens technical centre in Malaysia

Located in Kota Damansara, just outside Kuala Lumpur, the centre is intended to support international equipment manufacturers in the region with services such as maintenance, repairs, product fitting, and technical training.

The new site is also expected to contribute to workforce development in Malaysia, with the company stating in a press release that it will focus on building local high-tech skills aligned with the growing semiconductor sector.

Trumpf Electronics' solutions are adopted across technologies and key sectors, including the semiconductor, solar, display, and industrial coating industries. The company delivers advanced radio-frequency generators and matching systems that ensure precise, stable plasma needed for the high-tech manufacturing of components like microchips and solar panels.

“Southeast Asia has emerged as a key hub for the semiconductor industry, driven by its rapidly expanding digital economy and the resulting demand for advanced chips. The new technical center in Malaysia represents a pivotal milestone in our commitment to bolster the region’s dynamic semiconductor industry. By investing in local infrastructure, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers and propel the region’s growth,” says Dariusz Czaja, Managing Director of Trumpf Electronics Asia, in the press release.

The company already operates a technical center in Japan and said the Malaysian facility will also serve nearby countries, including Vietnam and Thailand.