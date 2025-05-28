Siemens delivers 9000 HP electric locomotive for Indian freight trains

Siemens has begun delivery of India’s first 9000 HP electric locomotive, with critical components built at the German company’s Nashik, Aurangabad and Mumbai facilities.

Siemens Mobility was awarded the big-ticket project for the design, engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of 1,200 such electric locomotives at the three locations, with final assembly at the Indian Railways’ factory in Dahod.

In January 2023, Siemens signed a USD 3.25 billion contract with Indian Railways to supply and service 9000 HP electric locomotives for freight movement in India.

The state-of-the-art Dahod facility incorporates cutting-edge features, including VR-based safety training, a locomotive simulator and loco-shunters for efficient carriage movement, the company said in a media release.

“After two years of intense planning, engineering, and international collaboration, we are now entering full production mode — with our teams in Nashik, Aurangabad, Mumbai, and Dahod making this vision a reality,” said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. “The D9 is a symbol of sustainable progress and will increase the share of freight transported by rail in one of the largest freight markets in the world. The locomotives have the potential to replace up to 800,000 trucks and save over 800 million tons of CO₂ emissions over its lifecycle.”

Each of the 1,200 locomotives has a maximum speed of 120 km/h. The locomotives, which have a haulage capacity of 5,800 tons, are designed to transport freight efficiently across India’s vast rail network, the media release said.

Siemens will also perform the maintenance for the entire lifespan of 35 years for these locomotives. The locomotives are equipped with Siemens’ Railigent X platform for predictive maintenance, ensuring highest availability and performance, the company said. They also feature advanced digital tracking systems, the Kavach safety system, and green propulsion technology.