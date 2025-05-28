Northvolt to cease production by end of June
The bankruptcy estate of Northvolt has announced that battery cell production at the company’s Skellefteå facility will be gradually phased out, with the aim of ceasing operations entirely by June 30. The decision comes as efforts to find a buyer for Northvolt Ett AB's production remain unresolved.
According to bankruptcy trustee Mikael Kubu, a due diligence process is ongoing with potential buyers, but there are currently no realistic prospects for a takeover of the plant in the near-term.
In the meantime, limited battery cell production has continued at the factory inSkellefteå with a reduced workforce and support from an existing customer. However, Kubu stated that this arrangement is not sustainable for either the stakeholder or the bankruptcy estate. Thus, the decision has been made to wind down of battery cell production – and ceasing production by 30 June, 2025.
Discussions and negotiations with interested parties are still ongoing for various parts of the Northvolt Group. A portion of Northvolt Systems AB’s operations has already been sold.
“Discussions and negotiations are ongoing and are at varying stages of progress with respect to the different operations,” the update reads.