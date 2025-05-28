Northvolt to cease production by end of June

According to bankruptcy trustee Mikael Kubu, a due diligence process is ongoing with potential buyers, but there are currently no realistic prospects for a takeover of the plant in the near-term.

In the meantime, limited battery cell production has continued at the factory inSkellefteå with a reduced workforce and support from an existing customer. However, Kubu stated that this arrangement is not sustainable for either the stakeholder or the bankruptcy estate. Thus, the decision has been made to wind down of battery cell production – and ceasing production by 30 June, 2025.

Discussions and negotiations with interested parties are still ongoing for various parts of the Northvolt Group. A portion of Northvolt Systems AB’s operations has already been sold.