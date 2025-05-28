Jupiter to invest $315 million in Andhra Pradesh solar plant

Jupiter Renewables, a subsidiary of Kolkata-based Jupiter International, will invest INR 27 billion (about USD 315 million) to set up a solar cell manufacturing plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, according to a report by news agency PTI.

With this investment, the Indian company plans to set up a 4.8 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and a 1.5 GW module manufacturing facility at Rambilli in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, according to the state’s Industries & Commerce Department order that approved the investment, the PTI report said.

The project will be set up in two phases, with the potential of creating over 2,200 jobs.

Phase-1, comprising 2.4 GW solar PV cell and 1.5 GW solar PV module manufacturing, is expected to be commissioned by March 2026. Phase-2 of the 2.4 GW solar cell facility is due to come up by July 2026, the order said.

The state government has reportedly provided a special package of incentives to the company, which includes in-principal approval for allotment of 142 acres of land at reduced rates.

After Premier Energies and Indosol, Jupiter is the third company to begin solar manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.

In January, Jupiter International signed an MOU with the government of the eastern state of Odisha to invest INR 20 billion in a solar manufacturing facility, through its subsidiary, Jupiter Renewables.