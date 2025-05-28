FastlinkPCB grows global presence across four countries

The company, a provider of PCB manufacturing and assembly solutions, stated that its goal is to build a globally integrated PCB supply chain that enhances speed, reduces communication barriers, and provides regional technical support. The expansion also aims to mitigate supply chain risks through geographic diversification.

“We are creating a global service system that operates closer to markets and responds faster,” the company’s CEO says in a press release. According to FastlinkPCB, a key element of the system is the ability to route design and production processes across multiple locations. For example, engineering teams in Germany may optimise client designs, while final production is completed in China.

The company’s regional offices are tasked with providing end-to-end technical support – from design optimisation to mass production. A "zero-time-difference" coordination model is intended to allow faster resolution of issues such as last-minute design changes or prototype iterations.

Looking ahead, FastlinkPCB says that it plans to continue expand its global presence over the next three years, and will open new technology centers and production facilities in Vietnam and Mexico.