Born in Finland, Made in USA: Premix opens North Carolina plant

The new plant will manufacture electrically conductive polyethylene- and polypropylene-based compounds and concentrates using US-sourced raw materials. These materials are used in extrusion and injection molding applications across industries such as diagnostics, electronics, chemical processing, and industrial packaging.

According to the company, the materials produced at the facility enable accurate liquid level detection as well as safer handling, transport, and storage by protecting against uncontrolled electrostatic discharges (ESD&Ex).

“Establishing a manufacturing presence in the United States is about more than production — it’s about building resilient supply chains and trusted partnerships,” said Jaakko Aho, CEO of Premix Group, in a press release.

The company said the North Carolina facility will enable shorter lead times for US customers, reduce transportation-related emissions, and improve supply chain security.

Founded in Finland in 1983, Premix Group develops and manufactures electrically conductive and high-performance polymer compounds for customers in the electronics, diagnostics, automotive, and industrial sectors.