India’s Zuppa secures $585K to scale its mini drone platform

Indian drone startup Zuppa has raised ₹50 million (about USD 585,000) in funding from Four Pursuits Ventures to scale its indigenous Ajeet Mini drone platform.

The investment, which aims to support the Chennai-based company’s expansion plans and accelerate the deployment of its Ajeet Series technologies, is part of a larger bridge round of ₹100 million (USD 1.2 million) that Zuppa plans to close soon.

Powered by Zuppa’s proprietary NavGati autopilot system, the Ajeet Mini drone offers a secure and scalable alternative to foreign-origin drones, according to a report by Analytics India Magazine.

“India must future-proof its defence capabilities through homegrown, cyber-resilient technologies,” Rahul Dewan, founder of Four Pursuits, said. “Zuppa’s Ajeet Mini and NavGati autopilot stack represent that future. I’m excited to support this mission.”

“[We] value the strategic fit with investors who truly understand the technology domain, especially defence drones, given their short application cycles,” Sai Pattabiram, managing director at Zuppa, said.

Previously, Zuppa has partnered with another Indian drone startup, Garuda Aerospace, to advance the development of secure drone technology and received investment from Garuda and Map My India.