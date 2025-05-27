Incap continues to upgrade its UK SMT technology

The approximately EUR 1.9 million (GBP 1.6 million) investment is part of the company's broader strategy to strengthen its global operations, in line with the growing scale of the business.



The new SMT lines feature high-precision Panasonic printers and advanced placement machines, supported by intelligent feeders and barcode-based scanning systems. Incap states in a press release that the upgrade has allowed the UK facility to consolidate from four lines to two more efficient and flexible ones, thus improving production flow and reducing operational costs.

“This investment strengthens our ability to support current and future customer demand while also improving operational efficiency,” says Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK, in the press release. “We have also signed a new 10-year lease for our facility, which reflects our long-term commitment to our customers, employees, and the region.”

According to the company, the upgraded SMT lines have increased overall production capacity by over 55%. They have also led to quality improvements, including a 49% reduction in defects over the past year. In addition, the new lines can handle larger PCB sizes and enable improved data gathering to support future ERP system integration.