Danfoss optimises production with AOI systems from GÖPEL

Danfoss Power Electronics & Drives produces power electronics and drive systems for a wide range of industrial applications, with batch sizes ranging from small series to mass production. This variation places high demands on quality assurance and requires a flexible, yet precise, test strategy, the company explains in a press release.

To address this, Danfoss decided to integrate functional testing at an early stage of production. Something that also resulted in the need to integrate AOI into the process at an early stage.

This enables early detection of potential failures before functional testing, minimising time-consuming rework and reducing the cost of troubleshooting and diagnostics.

During the selection phase, Danfoss evaluated several AOI systems under real production conditions. GÖPEL electronic’s systems were ultimately chosen for their technological performance, flexibility, and ability to integrate with existing workflows. Additionally, the company valued the on-site support from GÖPEL’s Danish distribution partner EP-TeQ A/S, with whom Danfoss has collaborated for over two decades.