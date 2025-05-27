Clarios plans $1 billion investment in critical mineral plant in US

Clarios, a manufacturer and recycler of low-voltage batteries, has announced plans to select a site for an anticipated investment of up to USD 1 billion in a state-of-the-art critical minerals processing and recovery plant in the United States.

This initiative marks a significant step in Clarios’ strategy to enhance the domestic supply of critical minerals, which are essential for national security. The company has completed preliminary site assessments and is engaging Indiana, Texas and Utah as potential locations for investment, it said in a media release.

Clarios’ USD 6 billion American energy manufacturing strategy places a strong emphasis on critical minerals processing and recovery, with up to USD 1.9 billion allocated to advancing this effort.

The new critical mineral processing and recovery plant will utilize cutting-edge technologies to extract antimony and other critical minerals from recycled materials, improving both the efficiency and sustainability of the recycling process.

The selected site has the potential to serve as a hub for future investments in low-critical mineral advanced battery manufacturing and next-generation technology development to bolster the US battery supply chain while reserving critical minerals for national defense, the media release said.