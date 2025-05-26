Report: Nvidia to launch cheaper Blackwell AI chip for China

Nvidia will launch a new AI chipset for China at a lower price than its H20 model, with mass production expected to begin in June, according to a Reuters report.

The GPU, which will feature Nvidia’s new generation Blackwell-architecture AI processors, may be priced between USD 6,500 and USD 8,000, significantly below the USD 10,000-USD 12,000 the recently restricted H20 sold for, the report said.

The GPU has comparatively simpler features, and is based on Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, using GDDR7 memory instead of advanced high bandwidth memory, sources told Reuters. It is not expected to use TSMC’s CoWoS packaging technology.

Last month Nvidia said it had received a notice from the Trump administration, requiring a special license to export its H20 chips to China. It also warned of a USD 5.5 billion hit to its quarterly results due to the export controls.

Revenue from China (including Hong Kong) represents over 13% of Nvidia’s total yearly revenue.

Nvidia designs advanced semiconductors used in generative AI, which can produce new content from a user’s prompt, like ChatGPT.

Soaring global demand for AI chips has made Nvidia one of the world’s most valuable companies. In November 2024, Nvidia briefly unseated Apple as the world’s largest company by market capitalization.

Washington is using export controls to slow China’s development of advanced AI chips, including those used by the Chinese military. However, some experts have questioned the long-term feasibility of such an approach.