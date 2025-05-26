Lightshift to build Vermont’s largest energy storage project

Lightshift Energy, a US-based developer, owner, and operator of energy storage projects, will build Vermont’s largest battery energy storage project at GlobalFoundries’ semiconductor manufacturing facility in Essex Junction. The project, which has completed permitting and contracting, will begin construction this year and is set to come online in early 2026.

Connecting directly to GF’s switchyard, the 16MW/52MWh system will be used primarily for peak shaving by storing electricity during periods of low regional demand and discharging it during peak times to alleviate grid stress. By lowering peak energy usage, the project will also improve regional grid resilience and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, particularly during high-demand periods when natural gas is the primary fuel source on the New England grid, according to a media release.

“GF has been a great partner on this project, which will not only reduce energy costs for its Vermont campus but also support regional electric reliability and Vermont’s clean energy goals,” said Michael Herbert, Lightshift Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “This project represents new applications for energy storage within the semiconductor industry, demonstrating how managing peak demand can improve efficiency for industrial operations, and how energy storage can be used to mitigate the impacts of large loads on the electric grid.”