Evertiq Scholarship to be awarded in Cracow for the first time

Originally launched in 2023, the Evertiq Scholarship was introduced as part of the company’s broader commitment to fostering innovation and encouraging young talent within the electronics industry. The scholarship was first presented during Evertiq Expo Tampere on November 29, 2023, and has since become a regular fixture at the Finnish event. With its expansion to Poland, the initiative takes a new step forward in acknowledging the vital role that students and future engineers play in the development of the electronics sector.

“Cracow has a strong academic tradition and a vibrant tech scene, making it a natural next step for the Evertiq Scholarship,” says Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq. “This award is our way of encouraging and rewarding those who choose to be a part of and continue to shape the future of our industry.”

The scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and innovation in the realm of electronics engineering. By recognising emerging talent at the local level, Evertiq aims to foster a stronger connection between academia and the electronics industry.

The recipient of the Evertiq Scholarship award will be announced during Evertiq Expo in Cracow on May 28.