Cybersecurity, IoT, and AI at Evertiq Expo Kraków 2025

Cybersecurity takes center stage during Evertiq Expo Kraków 2025 on May 28. In the opening panel, experts from the supply chain will tackle one of the industry's thorniest questions: where does design responsibility end and system-level accountability begin? As integrated electronics become foundational to everything from consumer devices to national infrastructure, these questions are no longer theoretical — they're mission critical.

Panellist include:

Adam Lipiec, Head of Production Preparation Section, Łukasiewicz ITR

Piotr Siwek, Project Manager at ICsec S.A. and hub4industry

Janusz Wasylew, Business Development Director, Technosystem

The session will be moderated by Ewelina Bednarz, Evertiq’s Content Manager.

LPWAN vs. MESH – Choosing the right network for IoT

Following the panel, Dr. Eng. Łukasz Krzak (AGH University, Embetech) will present a technical comparison of two types of wireless networks used in IoT systems: LPWAN and mesh networks. He will explore how the choice affects not only range and energy consumption, but also system scalability and resilience—offering insights for every distributed systems designer.

IoT under the microscope: designing for compliance and security

Jan Norder and Pascal Baranger from Würth Elektronik will deliver a presentation on the practical implementation of EU cybersecurity regulations such as the RED Directive and the Cyber Resilience Act. For them, designing systems resilient to cyberattacks is no longer optional—it’s a legal and market-driven necessity. Attendees will gain hands-on guidance on applying security-by-design principles, risk assessment, and threat modeling.

Embedded systems diagnostics: time, signal, precision

Tadeusz Asyngier (Tektronix | Tespol) will dive into the integrated approach to diagnosing embedded systems, where digital, analog, and RF signals must be analysed simultaneously with full time-domain correlation. He will spotlight the MDO (Mixed Domain Oscilloscope)—an instrument that combines spectrum analysis, digital logic analysis, and oscilloscope capabilities—and demonstrate its practical application in embedded design.

Green electronics? Yes, it’s possible

Gary Moffat of Retronix will present sustainable methods for recovering electronic components, from laser reballing to retinning, enabling reuse and significantly reducing e-waste. His talk will show that environmental responsibility and profitability can go hand in hand.

Hackers don't sleep – how to defend yourself

This year’s keynote speaker is Piotr Konieczny, CEO of Niebezpiecznik. In his keynote “Everything Can Be Hacked”, he will share real-world examples of cyberattacks, exposing the surprising vulnerabilities of modern systems. He’ll also break down the most common security missteps and outline practical defence strategies. Following his presentation, attendees will have the unique opportunity to join a live Q&A session with Piotr Konieczny. With over 16 years of experience, and as one of Poland’s leading cybersecurity authorities.

Spotlighting young talent

Evertiq will also take time to recogniae the next generation of engineering talent. During the event, the Evertiq Scholarship will be awarded to a student who has demonstrated exceptional creativity and engagement in industry-related projects.The winner will present their work—highlighting Evertiq Expo as not only a platform for seasoned professionals but also a launchpad for the next generation of innovators.

Ranking Europe's defence giants

To close the program, Ewelina Bednarz will unveil a ranking of the top 20 European arms-producing companies. As geopolitical tensions rise, electronic and cyber technologies are becoming key to strategic advantage. The presentation will delve into industry performance and spotlight companies shaping Europe’s digital defense shield.

Workshops: where theory meets practice

Alongside the program on May 28, hands-on workshops will offer practical learning:

Oscilloscope measurement workshop

Led by Janusz Kostyra and Stefan Misztal, participants will learn the architecture of digital oscilloscopes and conduct their own measurements under the guidance of AM Technologies experts.

Embedded diagnostics deep dive

Tadeusz Asyngier will lead a follow-up to his main-stage talk, offering a detailed look at embedded system diagnostics across RF, analog, and digital domains.

Generative AI & LLMs in embedded systems

Marcin Szymonek (Avnet Silica) will host a session exploring the integration of Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) in embedded applications—a cutting-edge topic at the intersection of AI, automation, and electronics.

Join Evertiq Expo Kraków 2025 on May 28 at the EXPO Kraków International Trade and Congress Centre. Register now and don’t miss your chance to attend southern Poland’s most exciting electronics industry event.