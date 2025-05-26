Aramco launches renewable energy storage system for gas operations

Saudi oil and gas giant Aramco has successfully commissioned a megawatt (MW)-scale renewable energy storage system to power gas production activities. It is the first deployment globally of an Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery as a backup solar power source for gas well operations, the company said.

Located in Wa’ad Al-Shamal, in western Saudi Arabia, the 1-MW/hour flow battery system is based on Aramco’s patented technology and was developed in collaboration with Rongke Power (RKP).

It can support up to five wells over its projected 25-year lifespan, offers a robust alternative to existing solar energy solutions, and can handle variable power demands efficiently and cost-effectively. It is specifically engineered to withstand the hot climate of Saudi Arabia and achieve optimal performance under extreme weather conditions, setting it apart from other vanadium flow batteries on the market, according to a media release.

“The pioneering flow battery system spearheaded by Aramco’s researchers represents a breakthrough for the oil and gas industry,” said Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination. “Aramco already powers a large number of remote gas wells with solar panels connected to lead-acid battery systems, but our ground-breaking flow battery technology offers a flexible solution for diverse renewable energy storage requirements, making it an attractive option for a variety of industrial applications.”

Flow batteries store energy in liquid electrolytes separately from battery cells, and electrolytes pumped into the cell convert chemical energy into electricity. In addition to providing energy independence, flow batteries can be repeatedly discharged and recharged with minimal capacity loss. They also reduce fire risks compared to other types of batteries, while their modular design makes them easier and less costly to maintain, the media release said.