When chip repair means microsurgery inside the IC

As recently reported by Hackaday, a hardware enthusiast known as YCS undertook an impressively intricate repair of a cryptographic IC from a Mercedes-Benz electronic car key. The challenge: restoring broken internal connections without destroying the sensitive silicon die where the secure data resides.

The process began by carefully removing the black epoxy coating covering the chip package, layer by layer, until the internal bonding wires and silicon structure became visible. With extreme precision, the repair involved cleaning and preparing contact points – standard solder was used for the PCB side, while pure tin and hot air were required for the delicate silicon pads.

Ultra-thin silver wire was then used to reconnect the necessary points. Once functional testing confirmed success, the repaired chip was sealed with adhesive to stabilise the new wiring.

As Hackaday notes, this kind of repair blurs the line between electronics and micro-scale craftsmanship – and is a reminder of how far some engineers are willing to go when the stakes are high.