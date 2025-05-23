Syensqo signs multi-year Solef PVDF contracts for battery materials

Belgian materials company Syensqo has announced the signing of new multi-year contracts for the supply of its battery-grade Solef Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) with automotive original equipment manufacturers and battery makers.

Signed in the first quarter of 2025 and totaling more than €150 million in cumulative net sales, the long-term contracts highlight Syensqo’s commitment to innovation, customer collaboration and profitable growth in the fast evolving battery market, the company said.

Solef PVDF, a thermoplastic fluoropolymer, plays a crucial role in lithium-ion batteries by providing superior separator-electrode adhesion and binder performance, delivering durable, high performance, and safe batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles.

In addition to Solef PVDF, Syensqo’s value proposition in the automotive industry extends to its portfolio of material solutions which address customers’ needs for lightweighting, higher performance and more energy efficient EVs, hybrids and internal combustion engine vehicles.

“We are passionate about innovating with our advanced materials bringing higher performance to batteries, longer driving range to electrical vehicles, enabling a sustainable future for transportation,” said Peter Browning, President of the Specialty Polymers Business Unit at Syensqo. “Our commercial teams have demonstrated exceptional dedication to achieve these significant milestones and support profitable growth.”

The volumes will be delivered from Syensqo’s flagship plant in Tavaux, France, using its state-of-the-art suspension PVDF technology. The site’s PVDF capacity expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with operations commencing in 2026, serving customers across multiple end markets, including the healthcare, electronics, energy, and construction sectors.