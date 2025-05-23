Siemens enhances EDA design portfolio with Excellicon acquisition

Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire US company Excellicon. This will bring Excellicon’s best-in-class software for the development, verification and management of timing constraints to Siemens’ EDA portfolio of software for IC design, Siemens said.

The planned acquisition enables Siemens to deliver an innovative approach to both implementation and verification flows — enabling System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designers to improve power, performance and area (PPA), accelerate design closure, enhance functional and structural constraint correctness, improve productivity and address key gaps in the current workflows, according to a media release.

The SoC design landscape is rapidly evolving, driven in part by growing design complexity. Timing constraints management is required throughout the design process to meet power, performance, area and time-to-market requirements.

“Effective timing constraints management is crucial for the overall success of semiconductor system-on-chip designs,” said Mike Ellow, CEO, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Excellicon’s constraint verification and management solution complements Siemens’ existing EDA offerings and expands our portfolio into key market segments in flows with the Questa, Tessent, Aprisa and PowerPro products.”

The addition of Excellicon’s comprehensive, proven product portfolio covers the entire spectrum of timing constraints authoring, compiling, verification, formal validation and management using a multi-mode approach that bridges early design concepts with their physical implementation — offering insights into partitioning schemes for optimal floorplans and timing. The integration of Excellicon’s timing constraint verification and management technology into Siemens will strengthen both implementation and verification flows, the media release said.

“We are delighted to join Siemens and bring our knowledge and expertise in timing constraints management to the wider Siemens EDA community,” said Himanshu Bhatnagar, CEO, Excellicon. “Together, we’ll be able to provide better process coverage and enable our customers to deliver robust innovation to market more quickly and overcome the ever-growing complexity challenges facing the IC industry.”

Founded in 2009 in Laguna Hills, USA, Excellicon develops tools for timing constraints used in digital design and verification workflow.

Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in a few weeks, were not disclosed.