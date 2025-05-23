RAFI ELTEC supplies key technology for TU Dresden’s new supercomputer
RAFI ELTEC GmbH, based in Überlingen, has played a crucial role in the development of one of Europe’s most advanced neuromorphic computing systems. The “SpiNNcloud” supercomputer, developed at TU Dresden under the direction of Professor Christian Mayr, is now officially operational. As a key industrial partner, RAFI ELTEC was responsible for producing highly complex, customized circuit boards based on the innovative SpiNNaker2 chip.
With over 35,000 chips and more than five million processor cores, SpiNNcloud is a milestone in collaboration between academia and industry. RAFI ELTEC managed the industrialization and manufacturing of the system’s core components, precisely adapting them to cutting-edge technologies—such as Racyics' adaptive body-bias IP and a liquid cooling system from Cloud & Heat. All assemblies were manufactured in industrial series quality, tested, and optimized for performance, stability, and thermal efficiency.
Neuromorphic systems like SpiNNcloud are inspired by the human brain, using distributed memory and event-based processing to achieve maximum energy efficiency and high computational power. The hybrid architecture combines classical high-performance computing (HPC) with energy-efficient AI platforms and is part of the EU flagship initiative “Human Brain Project.” It is operated by the AI competence center ScaDS.AI Dresden/Leipzig and is designed for real-time AI applications in areas such as smart cities, autonomous driving, and the tactile internet.
“This project demonstrates how vital close development partnerships are for real technological breakthroughs,” says Michael Leuchte, Managing Director of RAFI ELTEC GmbH. “We are proud that our expertise in electronics manufacturing has contributed to laying the foundation for a new era of energy-efficient, high-performance AI systems.”