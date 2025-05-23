NTPC Green Energy wins 80MW BESS project in Kerala

Government-owned NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has won a battery energy storage (BESS) project in the southern state of Kerala in an auction conducted by Indian public sector hydropower company NHPC.

The 80MW/320MWh project is expected to provide power back-up or supply of 80MW for four hours, according to a report by news agency PTI.

NGEL emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC.

The auction was part of NHPC’s tender for the selection of BESS developers to set up 125 MW / 500 MWh InSTS-connected standalone BESS in Kerala, under the Tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) with viability gap funding, according to a report by CNBC TV 18.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes. It aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC’s green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW.

Last week, NGEL announced the appointment of three new Independent Directors to its Board.

Recently, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEL, successfully declared the commercial operation of the final 60 MW capacity of its 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project, marking the full commissioning of the project in Limbdi in the western Indian state of Gujarat.