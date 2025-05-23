Jabil and AVL partner on next-gen vehicle technologies

The partnership brings together AVL’s capabilities in product design, simulation, software, and testing with Jabil’s strengths in value engineering, IATF-certified manufacturing, and global supply chain management. Together, the two companies plan to support customers throughout the entire product development lifecycle.

According to the companies, the collaboration is intended to help automotive and transportation brands manage the growing complexity of vehicle electronics. Areas of focus will include powertrain and charging systems, driver assistance technologies, and on-board compute and control products.

“As vehicle technology becomes increasingly complex, automotive and transportation brands need seamless, strategic design and manufacturing support across the product lifecycle,” says April Butterfield, Jabil’s Senior Vice President, Engineering, in a press release.

The goal of the partnership is to accelerate time-to-market, reduce development costs, and reduce supply chain complexity.