Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Malmö 2025

The event attracted 556 participants, including 302 visitors from 189 companies and 104 exhibiting companies.

This year's expo was marked by a strong focus on semiconductors, reflecting the industry's response to global challenges and opportunities. Key sessions included discussions on Sweden's national efforts to enhance its position in the global semiconductor landscape, with contributions from Ericsson, Lund University, and the Swedish Chip Competence Center.

Claus Aasholm's presentation, "Ripples and tsunamis in the semiconductor supply chain," provided insights into the evolving dynamics of the semiconductor industry, emphasising the impact of geopolitical factors and the need for strategic collaboration.

Beyond the conference sessions, the exhibition floor was filled with exchanges between attendees and exhibitors. The event served as a platform for meaningful discussions on topics ranging from supply chain resilience to the future of embedded systems and PCB technologies.













































Mark your calendars: we’ll be back in Malmö on May 21, 2026. Until then, Evertiq Expo is hitting the road, with events planned across Europe throughout the year.

Images: © Evertiq