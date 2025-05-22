Trumpf opens new US smart factory

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 20, the Smart Factory is operational and uses high-tech Trumpf fabricating equipment to produce sheet metal parts for its US-manufactured Trumpf machinery.

“The new facility is a clear reflection of our commitment to our U.S. customers and our deep appreciation for their business,” says Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, CEO and owner of the Trumpf Group, in a press release. “I am pleased to see this USD 40 million investment in Connecticut come to fruition, but this is just the beginning. Trumpf will continue to stand for such dedication to innovation, technology and growth in North America in the years to come.”

The Smart Factory adds 55,800 square feet of production space for Trumpf to cut, bend and weld thousands of different parts for its machines.

Trumpf says that it is adding a new press brake production line starting in the summer of 2026. This new product line will increase and round out the plant’s production output to cover all the company's major sheet metal fabrication product lines and create additional jobs. The company will aslo expand its Training Centre, incorporating the latest equipment, automated systems, and real-world setups to train the next generation of technicians and operators.