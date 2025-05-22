TATA.ev launches 10 MegaChargers to boost e-mobility in India

Indian EV manufacturer TATA.ev has launched its first 10 TATA.ev MegaChargers. In association with ChargeZone and Statiq, the launch of these high-speed chargers follows the commitment made by TATA.ev to boost e-mobility in India by more than doubling the number of available charge points to 400,000 by 2027, the company said.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, unveiled its new brand platform, TATA.ev, in August 2023.

TATA.ev through its ‘Open Collaboration’ framework has forged partnerships with various Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and expanded charging infrastructure across key hotspots, particularly along highways, to ensure seamless long-distance mobility. A flagship initiative under this framework was to create the TATA.ev MegaCharger network, which will offer high-speed charging and unparalleled reliability, according to a media release.

“At a time when EV adoption is on its growth path, ubiquitous and dependable charging infrastructure is the need of the hour. These first 10 TATA.ev MegaCharger sites in key EV corridors of the country are the first tranche of a superfast charging network that we will have across major highways,” said Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. “The TATA.ev MegaCharger network will increasingly connect all major cities across India to remove charging anxiety. We are on a mission to provide fast, reliable, and effortless charging that enables seamless mobility across the country — and we are just getting started.”

“Our collaboration with TATA.ev is a milestone in building a trusted, nationwide EV charging network,” said Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Statiq. “By co-branding with them, we will make EV adoption more accessible and reliable for every Indian, empowering users to easily locate and use charging stations through the iRA.ev & Statiq app.”