Cybersecurity isn’t optional – it’s a responsibility

Europe is no longer a bystander in the global cybersecurity arena—it has become a prime target, facing attacks from both cybercriminals and state-sponsored groups. Recent high-profile incidents have revealed just how wide the scope of potential victims is—and how severe the consequences can be.

This year’s edition of Evertiq Expo Kraków, taking place on May 25, 2025, will provide a platform for an in-depth discussion on where the electronics industry’s responsibility begins in an era of growing digital threats—and how the sector can proactively address emerging regulations and the rising risk of attacks.

Europe’s evolving threat landscape

In the UK, M&S Bank customers experienced payment disruptions following a major attack on a third-party data processor. The British Library was crippled for weeks after a ransomware assault, during which attackers demanded a ransom and leaked sensitive staff and user data on the dark web.

In Germany, a cyberattack disabled hospitals across North Rhine-Westphalia, forcing temporary admissions suspensions. In France, the Ministry of Justice was breached, with confidential criminal case data leaking online.

Central European countries like Poland and Lithuania are also increasingly under fire, with industrial infrastructure and public institutions often targeted. Attack methods are growing in sophistication, ranging from phishing and DDoS attacks to automated scanning of vulnerabilities in operating systems and embedded applications.

One particularly alarming case occurred in Poland in summer 2023, when unauthorised use of the emergency radio system disrupted train services. Although the impact was limited, the incident highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, even those systems not directly tied to IT networks. Polish authorities linked the case to potential pro-Russian sabotage, prompting a government review of security procedures and oversight of communication systems in public transportation.

This escalating threat level isn’t just a wake-up call for investing in system protection. It’s also a signal that the electronics industry must raise its cybersecurity awareness. That’s why Evertiq is placing cybersecurity at the heart of this year’s expo in Kraków—not as a side topic, but as a core issue for the sector.

Poland under pressure

According to a recent report cited by Poland Insight, Poland ranks among the most targeted countries in Central Europe. A striking 29.7% of companies in Poland have experienced incidents affecting their operations—more than the regional average, second only to Lithuania.

Experts attribute this to more than geopolitics. Poland's rapidly growing tech sector often lacks equally rapid implementation of security practices. This puts manufacturing and industrial firms – many of which are embracing Industry 4.0 technologies– at particular risk, especially when they lack the expertise to manage cyber threats.

Other countries in the region, including Czechia, Romania, and Hungary, face similar challenges. A common thread: the absence of comprehensive digital risk strategies and a lack of clearly defined responsibilities between system developers, integrators, and end users.

Responsibility at the forefront

A key highlight of this year’s event will be the panel discussion titled “Cybersecurity in the era of integrated electronic systems – challenges and industry responsibility.” The panel aims to pinpoint where the designer’s role ends and the responsibilities of integrators, manufacturers, and embedded software providers begin.

Panellists include:

Adam Lipiec , an expert from Łukasiewicz – ITR , specialises in production preparation and technology transfer to industry.

, an expert from , specialises in production preparation and technology transfer to industry. Piotr Siwek , Project Manager at ICsec S.A. | hub4industry , focusing on industrial control system security.

, Project Manager at , focusing on industrial control system security. Janusz Wasylew, Business Development Director at Technosystem, with years of experience implementing complex electronic solutions in industrial settings.

Each speaker brings a unique perspective – from R&D to OT cybersecurity to system integration – ensuring the conversation is grounded in the real-world challenges the electronics sector faces today.

The discussion will be moderated by Ewelina Bednarz, Content Manager at Evertiq.

Evertiq responds to the challenge

The Evertiq Expo stage in Kraków will also feature a lineup of talks dedicated to practical cybersecurity solutions and the implementation of European regulations.

Notably, Jan Norder and Pascal Baranger from Würth Elektronik will present “Securing the Future: Navigating Cybersecurity Regulations in IoT.” Delivered in English, their session will address the RED Directive and the Cyber Resilience Act, offering actionable insights on securing IoT devices—from design and risk assessment to regulatory compliance.

Another major draw will be Piotr Konieczny, CEO of Niebezpiecznik, with a talk titled “Everything can be hacked.”Based on real-world examples, this dynamic session will reveal how cybercriminals think, operate, and exploit unknown vulnerabilities. It’s not just a warning—it’s a must-attend knowledge session for managers and engineers alike. A live Q&A with Konieczny will follow, offering practical advice and answers to audience questions.

Cybersecurity: Not an Add-On, But a Foundation

Evertiq Expo Kraków isn’t just about talking—it's about finding solutions together. If you want to be part of building a safer, more responsible electronics industry, this is the event for you. Registration is still open.