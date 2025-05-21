NIRL signs power purchase agreement for 810 MW solar project

NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a 100% subsidiary and renewable energy arm of NLC India Limited (NLCIL), an Indian government undertaking, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL).

This flagship project at Pugal Solar Park in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district marks a milestone in NLCIL’s journey towards becoming a major player in the renewable energy space, according to a media release.

The project was awarded through a competitive tariff-based bidding process by RVUNL, and is being implemented under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE’s) Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) Scheme.

It is expected to generate approximately 2 Billion Units (BU) of green electricity annually and offset approximately 1.5 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year, as per the terms of PPA.

The project will be established within the infrastructure of the 2000 MW Pugal Solar Park being developed by RVUNL.

“This 810 MW project is a jewel in the crown of NLCIL’s renewable portfolio. The signing of the PPA marks a pivotal moment for NLCIL and reaffirms our commitment to clean and sustainable energy,” NLCIL chairman and managing director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said. “This 810 MW project is not just our largest solar initiative—it is a symbol of our resolve to lead India’s green energy future. We are proud to collaborate with RVUNL and the State of Rajasthan in this transformative effort.”

NLCIL is also contemplating upto 2000 MW renewable energy projects and 3 x 125 MW lignite-based thermal power projects with linked lignite mines in Rajasthan through joint ventures.