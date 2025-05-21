BYD establishes European HQ and R&D hub in Hungary

Supported by the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), BYD's new European management centre will be located in Budapest's Újbuda district. The project is expected to create approximately 2,000 high value-added jobs and will oversee several core functions of BYD’s European operations, including sales and the design of vehicle models adapted to regional market needs.

The investment also includes a substantial R&D component, developed in cooperation with Hungarian universities, start-ups, and local suppliers. BYD is launching two large-scale R&D programmes with a combined value approaching EUR 250 million, both of which are described by HIPA as record-breaking in size among projects it has managed.

The first programme, valued at EUR 105.1 million, focuses on the development of an AI-based driving technology system capable of autonomous learning through real-time data analysis. The second programme, worth EUR 141 million, aims to enhance the company’s powertrain technology to improve the performance and energy efficiency of its electric vehicles.

BYD has committed to collaborating with at least three Hungarian universities and to registering at least 50% of the resulting patents locally.

BYD's headquarters and R&D base will complement the ongoing construction of its first European car manufacturing plant in Szeged – and also solidify Hungary’s strategic position in the global EV supply chain. According to HIPA, the automotive sector accounts for more than a quarter of Hungary’s total manufacturing output.