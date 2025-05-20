Essemtec expands US presence with larger demo lab in Massachusetts

The move comes less than 18 months after the launch of its previous facility in Newton. The new location offers significantly more space, driven by growing demand for customer demos, hands-on training, and collaborative development in North America.

The expansion is described as a reflection of Essemtec’s momentum and the market response to its solutions in North America.

“The response to our Newton lab was fantastic – so much so that we quickly outgrew the space,” says Don Jeka, Business Development Manager for Essemtec USA, in a press release. “Our move to Burlington enables us to better support customer demand and expand our capabilities with a more advanced setup.”

Located on Nano Dimension’s campus, the new demo lab gives customers access to both Essemtec’s SMT solutions and Nano Dimension’s innovations in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and advanced digital manufacturing technologies.

The Burlington centre is equipped with the latest Essemtec platforms — including the PUMA All-in-One, FOX All-in-One, and Lizard reflow oven — and is designed to demonstrate the full SMT process, from jetting and placement to reflow and inspection. A dedicated off-line station also allows visitors to explore smart material management, recipe preparation, job planning, and other digital workflow tools essential for modern electronics production.

Essemtec has also relocated its US office from Waltham to the Burlington site, bringing its operational and demonstration activities under one roof. The company says the consolidation will enhance its ability to serve and support customers across the region.