US nuclear battery maker Zeno Power raises $50 million

Zeno Power, a US-based developer of nuclear batteries — radioisotope power systems — for frontier environments, has announced its USD 50 million Series B funding round, led by Hanaco Ventures with participation from Seraphim, Balerion Space Ventures, JAWS, Vanderbilt University, RiverPark Ventures, Stage 1 Ventures, 7i Capital, Beyond Earth Ventures, and others.

Admiral John M. Richardson, USN (Ret.), former Chief of Naval Operations, has joined Zeno’s Board of Directors, bolstering the company’s national security leadership as it brings its technology to contested and energy-scarce domains, the company said.

Zeno has secured over USD 60 million in contracts from the US Department of Defense and NASA to develop nuclear batteries for demanding maritime and space applications, such as seabed infrastructure, highly maneuverable satellites, and lunar landers. These programs leverage Zeno’s technology to deliver reliable, long-endurance energy in environments where traditional power sources fall short, according to a media release.

“With great power competition rising, the ocean floor, Arctic, and lunar surface are becoming the front lines of global security and economic progress — but they remain energy deserts,” said Tyler Bernstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeno Power. “With this round of funding, we’re on track to demonstrate full-scale systems in 2026 and deliver the first commercially built nuclear batteries to power frontier environments by 2027.”

This funding brings Zeno’s total capital raised to over USD 70 million, following its Series A led by Tribe Capital in 2022. Zeno plans to grow its team to over 100 employees across Seattle and Washington, DC, and invest in manufacturing capabilities to scale production and meet customer demand.

“I’m proud to join Zeno Power at a strategic moment for nuclear innovation,” said Admiral Richardson. “Zeno’s nuclear batteries provide safe, reliable, and long-lasting power from the seabed to space, where traditional energy sources can’t reach. Competition is on in these newly contested domains, and Zeno will help power us forward to stay ahead.”