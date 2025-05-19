UL Solutions opens advanced battery test lab in Germany

US-headquartered UL Solutions has announced the opening of its Europe Advanced Battery Testing Laboratory in Aachen, Germany, which will test batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage systems, significantly expanding the company’s battery technology testing capabilities and its European footprint.

Driven by the increasing demand for reliable battery testing services, the facility was purpose-built from the ground up to evaluate EV and industrial battery products during the research and development phases of battery manufacturing. The facility will also offer comprehensive evaluations of finished products to determine whether they meet safety and performance requirements, enabling original equipment manufacturers to access global markets, according to a media release.

“Our new location in Germany provides us with access to the region’s deep engineering talent and places us close to many of our key European customers,” said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. “We are meeting our customers where they are, helping the automotive and power sectors safely innovate in a world increasingly reliant on battery storage.”

The new laboratory replaces a smaller leased facility that was part of UL Solutions’ 2024 acquisition of battery testing and simulation company BatterieIngenieure. That acquisition significantly increased UL Solutions’ capacity for conducting tests, advanced simulations and in-depth failure analysis of battery technologies. A key strength of the new facility is its capability for estimating battery lifespans, a crucial factor for both manufacturers and consumers.

This facility is strategically located in North Rhine-Westphalia and is UL Solutions’ first in the EU solely focused on comprehensive battery testing services. It is home to dedicated battery science experts who conduct rigorous tests to determine cell, module and battery lifetimes, as well as evaluate safety and performance, the media release said.