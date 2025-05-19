The move expands Sanmina's role in the global Cloud and AI infrastructure supply chain and formalises a strategic manufacturing partnership between the two companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanmina will pay USD 2.25 billion in cash, along with a USD 300 million premium split equally between cash and equity, and a performance-based earnout of up to USD 450 million. The deal is expected to close near the end of the year.

ZT Systems, acquired by AMD on March 31, 2025, is a supplier of Cloud and AI infrastructure to hyperscale data centre operators.

As a combined company, Sanmina expects to strengthen its end-to-end component technology, systems integration and supply chain solutions to deliver even greater value for its customers. ZT Systems' current annual net revenue run-rate is approximately USD 5–6 billion, and the outlook ahead is promising as new accelerated compute platforms are launched. The company has advanced liquid cooling capabilities and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, Texas i the US and in the Netherlands.

The addition of ZT Systems' manufacturing business significantly enhances Sanmina's position in the fast-growing Cloud and AI end-market. It is expected to double Sanmina's revenue scale in three years.

"The acquisition of ZT Systems' manufacturing operations positions Sanmina as an industry leader in the Cloud and AI ecosystem and enables us to further capitalise on the significant growth opportunity of this market," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina Corporation, in a press release. "Combining Sanmina's global expertise and vertical integration capabilities with ZT Systems' high-quality manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and Europe and extensive experience with critical Cloud and AI infrastructure for hyperscalers will give us enhanced scale and deepen our customer relationships."

AMD will retain ZT Systems' AI system design operations and has named Sanmina its preferred NPI manufacturing partner to accelerate quality and time-to-deployment of AMD AI rack and cluster-scale systems for cloud customers.