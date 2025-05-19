Flex's critical power business doubles its European footprint

The move doubles Flex’s power product capacity in Europe to 1.2 million square feet, up from 616,000, as the company responds to rising global demand for AI-driven data centre infrastructure.

The new Polish facility – which is fully operational and employs over 700 skilled workers – will produce a range of “grid-to-chip” power solutions, including Low Voltage/Medium Voltage (LV/MV) Switchgear, Power Pods, and Busway systems. An expansion of the site is already planned to increase PowerPod production capacity.

The Bielsko-Biała facility follows the recent opening of a second facility in Dundalk, Ireland, adding 120,000 square feet, doubling Anord Mardix's capacity in Ireland. The Dundalk facility, named D2, assembles switchgear products to efficiently meet the rising global demand for reliable data centre power, fueled by AI growth.