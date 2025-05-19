Flex's critical power business doubles its European footprint
Flex’s Critical Power Business, Anord Mardix, is launching a major expansion of its European operations with the acquisition of a new manufacturing facility in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.
The move doubles Flex’s power product capacity in Europe to 1.2 million square feet, up from 616,000, as the company responds to rising global demand for AI-driven data centre infrastructure.
The new Polish facility – which is fully operational and employs over 700 skilled workers – will produce a range of “grid-to-chip” power solutions, including Low Voltage/Medium Voltage (LV/MV) Switchgear, Power Pods, and Busway systems. An expansion of the site is already planned to increase PowerPod production capacity.
The Bielsko-Biała facility follows the recent opening of a second facility in Dundalk, Ireland, adding 120,000 square feet, doubling Anord Mardix's capacity in Ireland. The Dundalk facility, named D2, assembles switchgear products to efficiently meet the rising global demand for reliable data centre power, fueled by AI growth.
"Our expansion in Europe represents a pivotal moment for Flex as we accelerate our global manufacturing capabilities to address data centre power, heat, and scale challenges in the AI era," says Chris Butler, president of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex, in a press release. "This investment allows us to align closely with the demands of rapid data centre expansion worldwide."