VFlowTech raises $20.5M, to focus on battery solutions in India

Singapore-headquartered VFlowTech has raised USD 20.5 million in a strategic funding round led by Granite Asia.

The round also saw participation from Antares Ventures, EDBI, MOL PLUS, PSA Ventures, and returning investors like İnci Holding, UntroD Capital, Pappas Capital, Wavemaker Partners, SEEDS Capital, and Entrepreneurs First, according to a media release.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale VFlowTech’s 100 MWh manufacturing plant in India into a full-fledged gigafactory and to enhance the deployment of its vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) in India’s renewable energy market, the company said, according to news agency PTI.

Founded in 2018 by Avishek Kumar and Arjun Bhattarai, VFlowTech is known for its VRFB and hybrid battery systems, designed for long-duration storage.

The company also plans to enhance its AI-driven cloud energy management platform, aimed at optimising distributed energy usage and providing ancillary grid services, the report said.

“India is at a tipping point in its clean energy journey. With this funding, we are not just bringing advanced energy storage technologies to market — we are shaping the future of sustainable energy infrastructure in the region,” said Avishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO of VFlowTech, according to the PTI report.

“India represents one of the most exciting opportunities for energy transition,” said Anand Anupam, Chief Commercial Officer of VFlowTech. “Our solutions are ideally positioned to support India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030, ensuring 24/7 clean power with grid reliability.”

“Long duration energy storage is critical in supporting 100% renewable energy, build out of EV infrastructure, and new energy demand required from accelerated AI adoption,” Kheng Nam Lee, Venture Partner of Granite Asia, said in a media release. “We believe that VFlowTech and vanadium flow battery technology is well positioned to capture this market in Asia and beyond. We’re excited to collaborate with the team to realise a more sustainable future for all,”