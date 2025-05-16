Altilium announces breakthrough in battery circularity in UK

Altilium, a UK-based clean technology group focused on supporting the transition to net zero, has announced initial tests results for the first industrial scale assembly of EV battery cells manufactured with its recycled materials at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC).

In a major breakthrough for the development of sustainable battery materials, electrochemical testing of the cells has demonstrated comparable performance with cells made from conventional primary materials, underscoring the potential of recycled cathodes as a viable alternative to mined metals, Altilium said.

The large-scale cell assembly trials also showed a high degree of equivalency in the manufacturability of Altilium’s EcoCathode material compared to commercially available material, with no evidence of issues throughout the entire manufacturing process, according to a media release.

The pouch cells were successfully manufactured at UKBIC’s state-of-the-art facility in Coventry using Altilium’s recycled EcoCathode NMC 811-2036 CAM, produced at its recycling facilities in Devon.

The results underscore the potential of Altilium’s proprietary EcoCathode process, which is capable of recovering over 95% of critical metals, including lithium, from end-of-life EV batteries, the media release said.

Initial electrochemical testing of the cells produced at UKBIC has demonstrated that Altilium’s EcoCathode materials have the potential to be reintegrated into battery production with less than 1% variation compared to a commercial benchmark across key performance metrics, Altilium said.

Process testing at UKBIC also demonstrated high levels of equivalency between the typical unit operations used for the assembly of commercial batteries.

“These results mark a pivotal moment for battery circularity in the UK. For the first time, we’ve demonstrated that battery grade EV cells can be manufactured at scale using recycled materials — with no compromise on quality or manufacturability,” said Dr Christian Marston, Altilium co-founder and COO. “Our EcoCathode technology offers a viable, low-carbon alternative to mined materials and is now proven to work in real-world battery production.”