Renesas advances India partnership, enhances R&D teams

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japanese supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced its partnership with India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to support local startups and academic institutions in the field of VLSI and embedded semiconductor systems.

Renesas, headquartered in Tokyo, also officially expanded its offices in Bengaluru and Noida to accommodate its growing R&D teams.

This strategic move underscores Renesas’ commitment to innovation and excellence in India and aims to drive continued growth in the region, the company said.

Renesas and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, signed and exchanged two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) under the MeitY Chips to Startup (C2S) programme. These MOUs focus on supporting local startups by enabling them to drive technological advancement and promote local manufacturing in alignment with the Make in India initiative; and enhancing industry-academia collaboration by fostering an innovative, product-focused mindset among students.

“The inauguration of our expanded offices marks a significant milestone for Renesas in India. It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and the nurturing of local talent. By building products in India, for India and the world, we continue to drive growth and deliver meaningful impact across the Indian market,” said Malini Narayanamoorthi, India Country Manager and VP, MID Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Group at Renesas. “We are proud to sign two MOUs under the MeitY C2S programme, focused on advancing research, fostering innovation, and nurturing product-focused engineers.”

Renesas has consolidated and relocated its existing offices in Bengaluru and Noida into new, state-of-the-art office spaces.

The new Bengaluru office is Renesas’ largest site in India, encompassing world-class design teams, test labs, and comprehensive facilities to support employees, the company said in a media release. It brings together approximately 500 team members, including R&D engineers, business teams, and employees from the recently acquired Altium and Part Analytics, creating a unified and collaborative workspace.

The new Noida office brings the engineering and business teams together to accelerate the delivery of world-class high-performance compute solutions, driving automotive market growth through innovation, collaboration, and consistent execution, the company said.