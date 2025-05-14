KEC wins $120M in new orders, expands into semiconductor sector

KEC International Ltd, an infrastructure EPC company of India’s RPG Group, has secured new orders worth ₹10.4 billion (about USD 120 million) across multiple business segments and made a foray into the semiconductor industry.

The new orders include a STATCOM project from a global OEM in India and supply contracts for towers, hardware and poles in the Americas through its transmission and distribution division, according to a report in the Hindu Business Line.

The civil business bagged a contract to establish a semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India and an upstream project for a major steel company. The cables division received orders for supplying cables across India, the report said.

“We are pleased to begin the financial year with prestigious order wins in emerging and high-growth segments. The civil business has marked its entry into the promising semiconductor segment with a significant order from a new client and further strengthened its order book in the metals & mining segment with a repeat order for an upstream project in a steel plant,” Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said. “Our T&D business has achieved a major milestone by securing its first ever order in the STATCOM segment, representing a strategic advancement in the substation value chain.”

KEC International operates in over 110 countries with a portfolio spanning power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables.