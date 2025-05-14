Gravity to bring 5-minute EV charging to Greater LA

Gravity, an American OEM independent, EVSE hardware and software developer and site operator, has announced an initial network of 8 sites across greater Los Angeles with the “fastest EV charging in America (500kW).”

Sites will be located in Pacific Palisades, Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, East Pasadena and other high-speed charging deserts, with the first locations expected to open in 2025, the company said.

Each new site will be equipped with roughly twelve 500kW Distributed Energy Access Points (DEAPs) — nearly twice the speed of Tesla Superchargers. First deployed in New York City in 2024, the UL-listed DEAPs have consistently broken records with the fastest-ever charging speeds across all vehicle makes and models, according to a media release.

All sites will be designed to anticipate the needs of autonomous vehicles, with Gravity piloting new charging technologies for the first time that will require no human involvement, with specially designed lanes, sensors and next-generation cableless charging tech.

Sites will provide much needed grid-resiliency capabilities, with bi-directional V2G equipment that can supply MWs of power to the neighboring communities and to the grid in emergencies.

Sites are being developed through a portfolio-wide agreement with a national corporate partner, with plans to expand to hundreds of additional sites across the country. Gravity offers partners a one-stop shop for monetizing real estate and power assets, electrifying fleets and remaining ahead of compliance requirements, the media release said.