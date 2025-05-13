Report: Apple is developing specialized chips for smart glasses

Apple is working on new chips that will serve as the brains for future devices such as smart glasses, newer Macs and AI servers, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This suggests that the tech giant is making progress on coming out with a device to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban spectacles.

The effort is being spearheaded by Apple’s silicon design team. Other chips are also being developed to enable future Macs and AI servers to power the Apple Intelligence platform, sources told Bloomberg.

The glasses are likely to feature camera-based environmental awareness similar to Visual Intelligence. Their processor is based on semiconductors used in the Apple Watch that consume less energy than components in iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple reportedly wants mass production of the chip to start by the end of 2026 or 2027.

The smart glasses market is dominated by Meta, with over 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses sold since their launch in 2023. Meta is currently working on its Gen 3 Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Another anticipated Apple device is the first foldable iPhone. What could set it apart from existing foldables in the market is its almost imperceptible display crease, a breakthrough in Apple’s display engineering, according to a report in CNBC TV 18.