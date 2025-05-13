Reliance NU Energies secures 350 MW solar project from SJVN

Indian company Reliance Power’s subsidiary Reliance NU Energies has bagged a 350 MW solar project with a 175 MW/700 MWh BESS from state-owned hydel utility SJVN.

The BESS, integrated with the solar project, is expected to provide 175 MWh backup power for four hours.

Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MWp of installed solar PV capacity and 700 MWh of energy storage to Reliance Power’s portfolio, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

The company’s total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.5 GWp of solar capacity and 2.5 GWh of BESS.

The project requires a minimum four-hour daily discharge window, effectively enabling assured peak power supply to state distribution utilities. It will be developed under a build-own-operate framework, the PTI report said.

“This successful bid underscores Reliance Power’s continued progress and commitment to becoming a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector,” Reliance Power said in a statement, reported by Financial Express. “It marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic vision to transition toward cleaner energy sources and play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sustainable energy future.”

Another Reliance Power subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech, recently signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop one of Asia’s largest integrated solar and BESS projects.