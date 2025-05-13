Quantum Systems raises €160M to boost aerial intelligence solutions

Quantum Systems, a German aerial data intelligence company that provides multi-sensor data collection products to government agencies and commercial customers, has raised €160 million in new funding, led by Balderton Capital, with participation from Hensoldt, Airbus Defense and Space, Bullhound Capital, LP&E AG and existing investors, including HV Capital, Project A, Peter Thiel, DTCP, Omnes Capital, Airbus Ventures, Porsche SE and Notion.

The funding, which brings the total raised by the company to €310 million, will be used to accelerate global expansion, scale production, and advance the company’s autonomous drone systems, software and AI, according to a media release.

Quantum Systems’ drones and intelligence systems are currently used by NATO-aligned forces, including those in Germany, Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand and Spain. Following the acquisition of Germany’s AirRobot in March, Quantum Systems is a tier-1 supplier to the UK Ministry of Defence. More recently, the firm expanded into the UK market with the acquisition of Nordic Unmanned UK, a global provider of high-end drone products and services.

Commercial applications of Quantum Systems’ solutions include mapping drones across mining, agriculture and infrastructure. Notable clients include RocketDNA and the Indian government’s Department for Science and Technology.

The new funding follows several years of exceeding 100% year-over-year revenue growth for the company, which now has 550 people across sites in Germany, Australia, Ukraine and Romania, the media release said.

“Our systems, a powerful blend of hardware and software, are built for the realities of modern defense and security challenges — they are autonomous, interoperable, and proven under harsh conditions,” said Florian Seibel, co-CEO and co-founder, Quantum Systems. “With support from our new and existing investors, we are ready to become the European leader in robotised and AI-powered aerial intelligence solutions, providing both public and commercial customers with the high-quality, accurate data they need for daily decision making.”

“The successful completion of our C Series marks a significant milestone in our company’s history,” said Sven Kruck, co-CEO, Quantum Systems. “We will increase our global production capacity to meet the growing demand for our AI-powered drone systems and expand our market presence worldwide.”

“Quantum Systems has the technical excellence, strategic vision, and operational maturity to become a world leader in this critical category, and positively further both security and commercial objectives,” said Rana Yared, General Partner, Balderton Capital.