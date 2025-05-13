Chemical mechanical planarization market to reach $10.5B by 2035

The global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) market is anticipated to witness consistent growth between 2025 and 2035, supported by the rising need for semiconductor production, high-end wafer processing, and accurate surface finishing technologies, according to a report by market intelligence provider Future Market Insights.

Valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2025, the global CMP market is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2035, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, according to a media release.

This upward trajectory is driven by the increased complexity in semiconductor architectures, growing demand for miniaturized electronic components, and the expanding integration of advanced node technology across the microelectronics industry. The critical need for uniform wafer surfaces and defect-free fabrication in multilayer semiconductor chips is reinforcing CMP’s role in enabling high-performance integrated circuits.

“As global demand for consumer electronics, mobile devices, data centers, and automotive electronics accelerates, semiconductor manufacturers are intensifying their focus on refining fabrication processes,” Future Market Insights said in the media release. “CMP plays a vital role in creating ultra-flat and smooth wafer surfaces essential for lithography and multi-layer metal interconnects.”

With Moore’s Law pushing manufacturers to shrink chip sizes and stack transistors vertically, the CMP process ensures high planarization accuracy, reducing yield losses and supporting the creation of 3D NAND and FinFET structures. Furthermore, the rise of advanced packaging, wafer-level packaging, and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies has increased the complexity of back-end processes, amplifying the demand for next-generation CMP slurries, pads, and equipment capable of handling diverse material compositions and structures with precision and consistency, the media release said.

The growth of the CMP market is strongly linked to the evolution of the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. As chip geometries continue to shrink and layer counts increase, the importance of planarization processes has become paramount in ensuring defect-free surfaces and critical dimension control. Additionally, the transition from 200mm to 300mm and now to 450mm wafers in leading-edge foundries is driving investments in scalable and high-throughput CMP equipment.

The global CMP market is experiencing several transformative trends. One of the most prominent is the development of environmentally friendly CMP slurries and consumables designed to reduce waste and minimize chemical usage. Another emerging trend is the increasing deployment of AI and machine learning to optimize CMP process parameters in real-time.

Key players in the chemical mechanical planarization market include Applied Materials Inc., Cabot Microelectronics (CMC Materials), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Entegris Inc., Lapmaster Wolters GmbH, LAM Research Corporation, and Dow Chemical Company, the report says.

Regionally, North America and Asia-Pacific dominate the market, with major investments concentrated in Taiwan, South Korea, China, and the U.S., while Europe is steadily advancing through increased R&D in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging technologies.