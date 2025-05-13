Aurora releases fully automated heavy goods vehicles in Texas

The company has achieved a substantial milestone in the drive to make autonomous vehicles a standard part of daily life as it launches its autonomous truck services between Dallas and Houston.

The service will cross Interstate 45 using self-driving articulated trucks under its system dubbed the Aurora Driver. The Aurora Driver is a Level 4 driving system, meaning that trucks can operate independently across pre-planned routes without a human operator in the cab.

Despite concerns regarding safety and compliance with trucking regulations, Aurora has fully cooperated with various government bodies in Texas to win approval for the Aurora Driver. Detailed reports have been released regarding its built-in safety protocols, including its capabilities and cybersecurity measures.

The Aurora Driver has already been tested, and the results were reported to be flawless, according to a statement by Chris Urmson, the company's CEO and co-founder. Interest within the logistics industry has been remarkable, with the company already forming agreements with Hirschbach Motor Lines and Uber Freight.

The Aurora Driver relies on next-generation Nvidia technology and has completed three million miles and 10,000 deliveries during fully supervised trials. The results have been so impressive that the company has already entered into a partnership with Continental to begin mass production of these trucks in 2027.

Aurora has already planned to make its trucks the standard, as even now, the trucks that are being used are one-offs, known as “launch trucks.” That’s where Continental will come in, as it produces its own proprietary trucks to support the scaling of fully autonomous trucks.

The company already has plans to expand its service across Texas. By the end of 2025, Aurora intends to establish regular routes to El Paso. Moreover, it announced plans to expand its burgeoning network into Arizona.

Many states have already given approval for driverless vehicles, including Texas’s neighboring states of Arizona and New Mexico, which potentially clears the way for a rapidly developing market not bogged down by red tape.

According to the CEO of Uber Freight, Lior Ron, “Moving autonomous commercial freight without anyone behind the wheel is a historic step forward in our mission to build a smarter and more efficient supply chain, and one we’re proud to lead alongside Aurora.”

Despite the success of the trials, the future of Aurora’s trucks will depend on how they perform when mass production is achieved.