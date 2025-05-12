Sweden’s semiconductor moment in focus during Malmö panel

Titled “Semiconductors in Sweden – What will it take to succeed?”, the session at Evertiq Expo Malmö sets out to unpack the question: how can Sweden move beyond its strong but fragmented network of competence nodes to a cohesive and competitive semiconductor ecosystem?

Bringing together expertise from industry, academia, and national initiatives, the panel aims to offer a nuanced perspective. Among the participants are Fredrik Tillman, Research Manager and Head of Integrated Radio Systems at Ericsson, and Stefan Svedberg, co-founder and chairman of AlixLabs, both representing industrial innovation and entrepreneurship.

From academia, Vanya Darakchieva, professor in materials science and coordinator for the Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Pilot Line at Lund University, joins alongside Lars-Erik Wernersson, professor of nanoelectronics at the same institution. Both are central to Sweden’s semiconductor research, with Wernersson also deeply involved in advancing Sweden’s deeptech potential, focusing on how cutting-edge research can be translated into transformative companies through strong ties between innovation and entrepreneurship.

The discussion also draws on national strategic efforts, with Lars Palm of the Chips JU-backed Swedish Chip Competence Center, contributing insights from the government-backed push to build domestic capabilities. Elisabet Österlund, Secretary General of Svensk Elektronik, will highlight both industry-wide coordination efforts and the organisation’s role in driving strategic issues aimed at securing Sweden’s long-term competitiveness, while Mikaela Persson from Elektrolink and Anders Nilsson, CEO of Ideon Science Park, bring practical perspectives from project implementation and innovation ecosystems.

Moderated by Dennis Dahlgren, senior editor at Evertiq, and Malin Berglund, project manager at Svensk Elektronik and Semicon Sweden, the conversation will dig into a series of topics: What must happen for Sweden to evolve from a network of competence nodes into a functioning semiconductor ecosystem? How can national initiatives balance long-term competitiveness with economic and technological sustainability? And what role should Sweden aspire to play in Europe’s broader semiconductor ambitions under the EU Chips Act?

The panel will also tackle structural challenges, including the shortage of skilled talent – an issue that threatens to limit future growth – and the geopolitical dimensions of semiconductor development. With semiconductors increasingly seen as a matter of national security, questions around supply chain resilience and technological sovereignty have grown in importance.

Ultimately, the discussion aims not just to frame the challenges, but also to identify the next steps. Don't miss out and register for Evertiq Expo Malmö.