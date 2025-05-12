Saab expands its Swedish operations with an additional facility

Saab is expanding with another facility in Mölnlycke, Härryda municipality, enabling the company to continue to grow and increase its delivery capacity in the Gothenburg region.

In Gothenburg, Saab develops and produces airborne and ground-based radar- and sensor systems such as the GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft and the Giraffe radar family. The company has already expanded its production capacity for radar and sensors by establishing new facilities at a number of sites, including in Halmstad in Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom.

"In order to meet the high demand for our world-leading capabilities, we are expanding our operations in the Gothenburg region with additional office space and production capacity. Gothenburg has a strong cluster of microwave competence as well as universities and other industry. We look forward to continuing to grow and create jobs in the region," says Carl-Johan Bergholm, Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, in a press release.

Saab says it will keep its existing Gothenburg site in Kallebäck and will add another multifunctional facility with capacity for around 500 workstations in Mölnlycke. The company currently employs around 3,200 people in Gothenburg.