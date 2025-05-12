Indian defence tech startup Zebu raises $1 million

Indian defence tech startup Zebu has raised USD 1 million in a pre-series A round led by Bluehill VC.

The funds will fast-track four of Zebu’s mission-critical drones from prototype to battlefield deployment, the Hyderabad-based company, which makes counter-drone and unmanned systems for the military, said in a media release.

With the new funding, Zebu plans to accelerate advanced field testing of these systems, with production readiness and become a key supplier to the Indian armed forces, according to a report by the Hindu Business Line.

“The global counter drone market is expected to reach $11 billion by 2030. Zebu is rightly positioned to capture this market with its top-of-the-line offerings for the armed forces,” Sridhar Parthasarathi, General Partner, Bluehill VC, said. “Its drones have completed extreme tests and are now ready for deployment.”

In the last 6 months, IAF Net Capture Drone, a sky-sentinel that can trap hostile drones mid-air, has gone from a skeletal model to radar integration to reaching military grade certification milestones, Zebu said.

The company is also building an Anti-Drone Swarm System for the Air Force, with rapid-fire pneumatic launchers and set for operational readiness by late 2025, the Hindu Business Line report said.