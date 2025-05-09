Mobis India unveils EV battery assembly plant in Tamil Nadu

Mobis India Limited, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), inaugurated its EV Battery System Assembly (BSA) plant at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Spanning 8.15 acres, the facility is adjacent to HMIL’s car manufacturing factory. The plant has an initial installed capacity of 36,000 units per annum, which is designed to meet the growing demand for electric mobility, and is scalable to a capacity of 75,000 units, according to a report in The Hindu.

The plant is expected to create 255 direct and indirect jobs, the company said.

Hyundai Creta Electric would be the first EV equipped with battery packs assembled at the new plant.

Currently, the plant produces Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt battery packs. It will be able to support Lithium-Iron-Phosphate battery production soon, the report said.

“This new EV Battery System Assembly plant represents a strategic leap forward in our efforts to support India’s transition to clean and sustainable mobility,” said Park Ki Chul, Managing Director, Mobis India Limited.